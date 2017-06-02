Faysal Bank launches 1st Solitaire Preferred Islamic Banking Lounge

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Faysal Bank, one of the leading banks of Pakistan celebrated the arrival of the holy of month of Ramadan with the launch of the first Solitaire Preferred Islamic Banking Center in Karachi. The new Solitaire Centre will complement the existing Solitaire proposition that is designed to deliver an exclusive and unique experience to the affluent customer segment across Pakistan.

This initiative is in line with the strategic vision of Faysal Bank and is a milestone in the repositioning strategy of the Solitaire proposition. For a Solitaire Preferred Islamic Banking customer, this exclusive Centre will offer a high level of personalized services and facilities.

Commenting on the occasion Mr. Yousaf Hussain, Acting CEO stated, “We are constantly looking to enhance our product suite and through this Solitaire Preferred Islamic Banking Centre, I am confident that we will continue to strengthen our product portfolio for our Islamic banking customers.”

This is one of the initiatives in line with the vision of the Board and Management of transformation into an Islamic Bank.

With this launch, Faysal Bank will have its first Solitaire Preferred Banking Centre in Karachi.