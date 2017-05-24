Faysal Bank gets new president

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Faysal Bank Limited (“FBL”) has appointment of Yousaf Hussain as Acting Chief Executive of the Bank with immediate effect. Farooq Rahmatullah Khan, Chairman of the Board of Directors, FBL stated, “The board has also inducted three independent directors namely Mr. Fuad Azim Hashmi, Mian Mohammad Younus and Mr. Ali Munir.

The newly constituted Board now comprises of one-third independent directors with a rich blend of diverse local and international management and financial expertise. We are confident that Faysal Bank will embark on the next phase of its ambitious journey under the guidance of these esteemed members of the Board.” Rahmatullah also felicitated Yousaf Hussain on assuming the office as the Acting Chief Executive of the Bank and stated, “The Board is pleased to appoint Mr. Yousaf Hussain as the Acting Chief Executive and reposes full confidence in him to lead the organization and meet the envisaged growth objectives under the strategic vision of the new Board.” “Mr. Hussain is an experienced professional banker with over 22 years of multifaceted local and international experience with leading institutions including ABN AMRO in last 8 years at FBL” he added.

He further stated, “The efforts of FBL’s management together with strategic guidance from the well experienced Board of Directors have translated into a remarkable improvement in the Bank’s performance, especially over the last three years. FBL’s profits have increased more than three-fold; from a pre-tax profit of Rs. 2.16 billion in FY 2013 to Rs. 6.66 billion in FY 2016, along with significant growth in balance-sheet footing & loan book.”