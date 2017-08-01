Faysal Bank appoints Yousaf Hussain as President/CEO of bank

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

The Chairman and Board of Directors of Faysal Bank Limited are pleased to appoint Mr. Yousaf Hussain as the President &Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, for a period of three years, subject to all regulatory approvals.

Farooq Rahmatullah Khan, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Faysal Bank Limited stated, “The Board is pleased to appoint Mr. Yousaf Hussain as the President & Chief Executive Officer and reposes full confidence in him to lead the organization and meet the envisaged growth objectives under the strategic vision of the Board.”

Mr. Hussain has over 22 years of multifaceted experience with prime local & multinational organizations, including multiple senior managerial& leadership positions within Business and more recently with Risk Management function, primarily at ABN AMRO Bank and Faysal Bank Limited. He has been with Faysal Bank Limited since August 2008 and has contributed significantly towards the growth & success of the franchise.

His rich experience also includes a senior role with Samba Bank as the Country Head, Global Transaction Services Business and earlier assignments with Mashreq Bank and Mobilink. He has done his Masters in Business Administration from the Lahore University of Management Sciences.

The Board and the management of Faysal Bank Limited wish him success in his role. Mr. Hussain was appointed as the Acting Chief Executive earlier this year in May.