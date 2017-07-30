Faulty Punchayat system

Many a times the remedies provided under the Punchayat system are not adequate or suitable for offence committed. This notion of justice does not conform to the established and legal setup in the country. The state till this day failed to stop such barbaric practices that Punchayats carry out under the banner of local customs and traditions.

The decision taken in Muzaffarabad (Multan) tells us that the objectives of the Panchayat as a justice system is totally and completely different from that which serves as a deterrent, retribution and rehabilitation, where the Panchayat is only out for revenge. The decision of Panchayat in this case reveals one ugly and bitter facet of our society as it shows that there are still parts of our country where a woman is treated like animals or even worse. She is asked to sacrifice for an action which she has never committed. The spontaneous and rapid action taken by the Chief Minister of Punjab Shahbaz Sharif is praiseworthy. Responsible for this heinous crime must be given exemplary punishment.

JAMSHED SIDDIQUI

Via email

