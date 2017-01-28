Fauji Foods inauguration

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The newly revamped Fauji Foods Ltd Dairy processing facility ahs been inaugurated at Bhalwal. Speaking on the occasion, Lt Gen Khalid Nawaz HI(M), Sitara-e-Esar (Retd), Chairman Fauji Foods said “It gives me great satisfaction that Fauji Foods follows the same core value of the Fauji Foundation-giving back to the community – by not only providing job opportunities at the grass root level but also giving quality products for the end consumer“. Present in the event were CE&MD FFL, Lt Gen Muhammad Haroon Aslam HI(M) SBt (Retd),Lt Gen Javed Iqbal HI(M) (Retd) the Designate CE&MD FFL, CFO Aamir Ahsan and the COO FFL Aatif Nadeer.A complete revamp & modernization of the former Noon Pakistan Ltd has been embarked on by the Fauji Foods Limited (FFL). This is unique dairy processing facility, first of its kind in Pakistan which has One-Step UHT Technology and Packaging Machines. Collaboration was established with the leading technology experts, Tetra Pak & Ecolean.