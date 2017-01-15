Fatimah Jinnah Park to be made a state-of-the-art facility: Anser

Staff Reporter

Fatimah Jinnah (F-9) Park would be made a state-of-the-art facility by providing more recreational facilities and completing residual development work at the earliest. All available resources would be utilized to make F-9 park, a model park of the city, which is spread over an area of 750 acres,

These views were expressed by Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Sheikh Anser Aziz during while visiting F-9 Park here on Saturday. Executive Director General Training Academy and Sports and Culture Sanaullah Aman, Director General Environment, Director General Electrical and Mechanical, Project Director F-9 Park and officers of Environment Wing of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) also accompanied him during the visit.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz said that development of F-9 Park remained neglected for years, however, now, development work at the Park would be completed on immediate and priority basis. He said that though development of the park was started many years ago, yet only 240 acres out of 750 acres could be developed, which indicates the interest and poor performance of the concerned formations. However, no further delay in this regard would be tolerated, he added. Taking notice of inadequate lighting system at the park, Mayor of Islamabad directed the concerned formation to ensure proper lighting system in the park particularly along the jogging and walking tracks, kids play and other areas as all lights of the park has been shifted on solar system.

He further directed to depute more security guards with in the park, in addition to the guards deputed at entry gates, so that visitors could be provided a safe environment. He directed to install more light poles, plantation of more shady and fruit trees particularly along the natural stream flowing through the park in addition to cleanliness of stream. He further directed to carry out trimming of existing trees and removal of wild bushes to improve the general look of the park.