We Pakistanis wouldn’t forget the struggle of those leaders who worked for the independence of the Muslim and the creation of Pakistan. Fatima Jinnah who also gave up her own career as a practicing dentist and stood with his brother for the rights of the Muslims of the sub-continent. She founded the All India Women Students Federation for persevering support to the Quaid. She was given the title of Madar-e-Millat, the mother of the nation. We are just thankful to their great efforts.

MUHEEM HAKEEM

Turbat

