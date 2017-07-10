Fatima Jinnah remembered on death anniversary

Nawaz urges women to follow Madr-e-Millat

Islamabad

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan provides women with equal opportunities and an enabling environment to serve the country in every field. In his message on 50th death anniversary of Madar-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, he said the way Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah stood beside her brother Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah during the entire freedom movement is a great example of perseverance and steadfastness.

Nawaz Sharif has urged the young generation of Pakistan, particularly Pakistani women, to rekindle the spirit of comradeship, dedication and reinforcement for the development of Pakistan as manifested through the life-long struggle of Madr-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah. ‘Today’s Pakistan provides women with equal opportunities of all sorts and an enabling environment to serve the motherland in every field.—NNI