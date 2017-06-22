Fatima group renews support for TCF’s mission

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Fatima Group of Companies has entered into an agreement with The Citizens Foundation (TCF), whereby the conglomerate would be funding the operational expenses of five TCF schools for the academic year 2017-18.

The schools, situated in the districts of Rahim Yar Khan, Sheikhupura and Muzaffargarh, collectively cater to 794 students, including 364 girls.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Ms. Sadaf Rehman, GM North, TCF, said: ‘I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Fatima Group for their generous donation to our cause. By the Grace of Allah, TCF is now catering to 204,000 students from underserved communities through our network of 1,441 schools across Pakistan. It is only through the dedication and support of individuals and organisations like the Fatima Group of Companies that we are able to forge ahead with our mission’.

With 22.6 million out-of-school children and a dilapidated state run education sector, the country is facing a grave education emergency which can only be addressed through concerted efforts and sustainable interventions.

Through this initiative, Fatima Group of Companies have built upon their existing association with TCF, initiated last year, when the Group lent operational support for 3 TCF schools. These include a company operated campus, Fatima fertilizer Campus in Sheikhupura district of Punjab. Sharing her thoughts about the partnership, Ms. Shanze Sheikh, Director Commercial, Fatima Group of Companies, observed: ‘We feel responsible for the communities we work with and strive for their well-being and betterment through concerted interventions and partnerships in the areas of education, health and environment’.

TCF is the largest provider of low-cost quality education in the private sector in Pakistan and ensures the provision of quality education to children from underprivileged backgrounds.