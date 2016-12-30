Father strangulates 2 children; throws bodies into drain

Nazir Ahmed Chandio

Mirpurkhas

A brutal father has strangulated two children and threw their bodies into drain near village Syed Qurban Ali Shah in taluka Shujabad here Frida yearly morning. The police recovered the bodies and nabbed father.

Report says that one Rano Kolhi strangulated his two children 5 years old Sonia and 2 years old Ashok Kumar and threw their bodies into drain. When villagers known about incident, they informed to police who arrived there and recovered bodies and shifted them to rural health center Mirwah Gorchani for post-mortem. Later the bodies were handed over to heirs after legal formality.

Mirwah Gorchani police carried out raid and apprehended accused Rano Kolhi.

Cause behind the murder is said to be dispute of accused with his wife. Police were interrogating with the accused of double murder incident.