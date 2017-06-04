Father strangles three daughters; child beaten, thrown into stream in Gilgit

Rivalry claims life of four members of family in Kohistan

Arifwala/Gilgit

A man strangled his three minor daughters over domestic dispute in a nearby village on Saturday. According to police, Yar Bloch of village 83-EB killed his daughters- Zanib Bibi (11), Zaneera Bibi (6) and Maryam Bibi (3). Later, he went to the house of his in-laws and injured his estranged wife Shakeela Bibi by hitting her with an iron rod. The police sent the bodies to THQ Hospital for postmortem. Police are looking into the matter.

Meanwhile, in Gilgit in a shocking incident, a 10-year-old child has reportedly been beaten and thrown into a glacial stream at a picnic resort at the outskirts of Gilgit city, for entering the property without permission.

According to details, two children entered the resort located near Usmanabad Bridge in Jagir Baseen, without permission of the owner. One of the children was beaten severely and then thrown in a glacial stream flowing nearby. The other child reportedly witnessed the incident.

Rescuers and locals of the area started searching for the boy after hearing the tragic news. The body of the child, identified as Muhammad Naeem, thrown in to the stream was not found till filing of this report.

Local journalists have quoted unnamed police sources as saying that the suspect, allegedly a waiter of the hotel, has been arrested for the heinous crime, and an investigation has been launched to ascertain facts and identify the criminal.

Earlier reports had mentioned the owner of the resort as the offender. However, journalists have quoted unnamed police sources as saying that the suspect is Sahib Jan, an employee of the resort.

Human rights workers and political leaders have demanded transparent investigation of the crime to ensure that the culprits are given exemplary punishment for the abhorrent crime.

The Supreme Appellate Court of Gilgit-Baltistan and the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) have taken suo-moto notice of the incident and ordered the police to investigate the case and present a report on emergency basis.

Meanwhile, in Kohistan four members of a family, including three brothers, were killed in a firing incident over a land dispute in Kohistan. Police sources said the incident happened in Kohi Palas area where a person from Azadkhel tribe allegedly opened fire on people from the rival Cholaskhel tribe, killing four people, and injuring another,reported private news channel.

The deceased were identified as Mashal Khan, his two brothers and a nephew. Another brother of Mashal Khan was also injured in the firing who was taken to Ayub Medical Complex for treatment.

In another incident in Jhang two persons were killed and another five were injured in a road accident on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 sources said that a speeding car collided with a donkey cart on Gojra Road, some 8 kilometres away from Jhang city. As a result, Sajjad and Zeeshan were killed on-the-spot. All the injured were shifted to DHQ Hospital. One injured person Dr Naeem was referred to Allied Hospital Faisalabad due to his serious condition.

While, in Muzaffargarh, a motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Adda Khudai Bangla, Rangpur area on Saturday. According to police, Aashiq Hussain, resident of 408/TDA was going to home on a motorcycle when his two-wheeler slipped and fell onto the road near Adda Khudai Bangla. He died on the spot. Rangpur police handed over the body to heirs after completing necessary formalities.—APP