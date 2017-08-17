Father, son killed over property dispute

Our Correspond

Shikarpur

Two including father and son were killed and another injured when opponent group opened firing over property dispute. Body of an elderly person was recovered here on Wednesday. Police said that armed men of two groups of Jatoi tribe who were in old dispute over ownership of piece of agricultural land traded fire in village Sherkot Shaakh, in jurisdiction of Lakhi Ghulam Shah police station, Shikarpur. As a result of firing Rahim Baksh Jatoi 45, and his son Arslah Jatoi 22, were killer while their opponent Gulsher Jatoi was critically injured.

The father and son were killed while another their rival suffered grave wounds in deadly dispute between two groups of Jatoi tribesmen over the ownership of a piece of agricultural land took place at village Sherkot Shaakh, in the limits of Lakhi Ghulam Shah Police Station, some 40 kilometers off from here. The bodies and injured were shifted to Lakhi Ghulam Shah Hospital where the bodies were handed over to heirs after postmortem and the injured was under treatment.

Body of a 70-year-old man later identified as Hussain Bakhsh Shar, resident of village Khokhrani Shar, was found from water channel near village Boriri in the limits of Rustam Police Station. The body was shifted to Civil Hospital Shikarpur for postmortem. The police after registering separate cases into both incidents at concerned police stations started the investigation.