Father, son killed in firing; 50 suspects rounded up

Some unidentified persons entered a residential building in Gulshan Johar area of Karachi on Monday night and opened fire killing a man and his son. Police have recovered 10 shells of 9MM pistol from the spot. Police sources said that gang war operatives Mama Yaqoob and Bilal were behind the killings. On the other hand, some unidentified persons opened fire and injured two people in Baqra Piri area. Separately, police have also recovered dead body of a man from Gulbahar area. On the other hand in their continuing operations against the criminal elements, Law enforcement officials late Monday night, rounded up more than 50 suspects, City Division Superintendent of Police (SP) Shehla Qureshi said. The operation, aimed to nab illegal residents and criminals, was carried out in the jurisdiction of the City Division’s eight police stations and included Garden, Eidgah, Napier, Nabi Bakhsh, and surrounding areas, the police official explained, adding that entry and exit points were sealed during the process.

Fugitive Azeem was taken into custody during an operation conducted in Baldia’s Ittehad Town, police officers said. Azeem, the suspect, already has a case of burglary registered against him in the Ittehad Town police station, officials added.

In addition, two other suspects were taken into custody during a search operation in Karimabad, SP Gulberg Bashir Brohi said, explaining that the suspects allegedly belong to an inter-provincial bike-stealing group.

The suspects reportedly used to sell the stolen vehicles in Balochistan, the official added. While tools to break car locks were found in the suspects’ possession, police expect to recover additional bikes and cars from them as well, Brohi highlighted.—INP

Related