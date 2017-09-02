Father, son among 3 killed in Mohmand Agency blast

Our Correspondent

Shabqadar

At least three people including a father and son were killed while two tribal elders were injured on Friday when an IED went off in Shati Meena, Mohmand Agency.

The political administration of the area confirmed the IED blast and said that the tribesmen were returning home after offering Eid prayers when the bomb device went off. According to traditions, the tribesmen of the area celebrate Eid with Saudi Arabia.

The deceased were identified as Shad Ali, Maaz and Faqeer Husain; the injured tribal elders are Malak Ali Rehman and Malak Kach. They have been shifted to Khar, Bajaur Agency headquarter hospital.

Last week in Ambar, two terrorist incidents took place when IEDs injured five including a tribal elder Malak Kashar Khan, while a missile attack targeted a Khasadar post. After that incident, the political administration summoned a tribal jirga at Ghallanai where the elders urged tribesmen to be vigilant during Eid days and informed the administration about suspects’ activities.