Staff Reporter

Father of Islamabad Mayor and Chairman CDA, Sehikh Ansar Aziz died here Tuesday.

His Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered today (Wednesday) at the H-8 graveyard.

The deceased was under treatment at the Capital Hospital after falling ill a few days back. Editor-in-Chief Pakistan Observer, Faisal Zahid Malik, Executive Editor Gauhar Zahid Malik and staff of the newspaper have condoled the demise of Sheikh Ansar Aziz’s father.