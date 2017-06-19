Father as role model

My father used to say that it’s never too late to do anything you wanted to do. He is like any coach, has always stressed the fundamentals. His love and guiding hand on my shoulder will remain with me forever. And he said, ‘You never know what you can accomplish until you try.’

The personality of a father can be seen in the goals, dreams and aspirations he sets not only for himself but also for his family. I must not forget that father’s protection was the biggest protection in childhood days and even today also. He taught me responsibility, accountability, and the importance of hard work. He gave me the best things in life: his time, his care, and his love.

Thanks for acting like a baby when I was a baby, acting like a friend when I needed a friend, and acting like a parent when I needed one. He is my hero and role model. I am truly grateful to him.

ARNAB DEY

Kolkata, India

