Father poisons five children, commits suicide

Our Correspondent

Layyah

A father in Layyah poisoned and killed five of his children before ingesting pesticide himself on Thursday, police officials said..

Tariq Ismail, a resident of Chowk Azam, gave his four daughters and son – ages ranging from six to 12-years-old – a pesticide dissolved in a drink which killed them instantly, after which he also consumed the poisonous substance allegedly due to his strained relationship with his family after his divorce.

Ismail’s mother told reporters that his wife had sought a divorce from him over a year ago, which put a great deal of pressure on his relationship with his family members and his finances.

Ismail’s children died after ingesting the poison. Doctors attempted to save Ismail, whose own condition was critical after taking the poison, however, he died while being shifted to Nishtar Hospital Multan.