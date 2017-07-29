Father with four children jumps into canal to ‘escape poverty’

RY Khan

In an attempt to ‘escape poverty’, a man reportedly pushed his four children in Abbasia Canal in Kot Samaba and then jumped in himself Thursday night. Police said the man, named Ghulam Yaseen, and attempted suicide over domestic issues and unemployment.

One of the children was rescued from the canal, while a search for the other three and the man is underway. However, it is feared the other four have died.Seven-year-old Sania was rescued near Airport police station when a milkman heard her crying for help.

He pulled her out of the canal and took her to the hospital.Ghulam Yaseen, a resident of Haroonabad, had reached Kot Samaba two days ago to pick his children who were on vacation at their maternal aunt’s house.

One of the missing children is reportedly six months old, while the others are between the ages of three and five. It has yet to be ascertained where the children’s mother was.—INP