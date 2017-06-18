Father Day underlines love, affection: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that International Fathers Day reminds about love and affection of the father. In a message issued on Saturday in connection with International Father Day, he said the aim of observing this day was to highlight the dignity of father, acknowledge his respect and importance. He said that service and respect to the father results in success in this world and the world hereafter. Shahbaz Sharif said that father is a great blessing of Allah Almighty and is a name of true spirit and faithful relationship which has no alternate. The relation of father was free of any selfishness, imitation and demand, he said and added father is like a shadow for his children and he could not forget love and affection of his late father. Shahbaz Sharif said it is desire of every father that his offspring should lead a respectable life in the society and play due role in social development. Every father dreams that he should provide high living standard to his children and tribute could be paid to a father by giving him due respect in the real sense, he added.