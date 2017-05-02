Fatemi rejects allegations against him in farewell letter

Tariq Fatemi has rejected the allegations levelled against him in connection with the inquiry into a Dawn’s leak.

In a farewell letter leaked by a source in the Foreign Office, Fatemi said: “I reject recent allegations, insinuations and innuendos.”

“Such suggestions are particularly hurtful to someone who has served Pakistan for nearly five decades with honour and dignity.”

Fatemi’s response comes as Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday issued directives for his removal as special assistant in line with the recommendations of the committee set up to hold an inquiry into a story published in Dawn last year.

“I have also had the honour of working directly under distinguished diplomats, both professional as well as political appointees, all of whom reposed their highest trust in my abilities and particularly so, in my lifelong commitment to discretion. You would appreciate that taking due care and caution becomes a second nature in our professional careers,” Fatemi continued.

PM Nawaz had sacked Fatemi on Saturday after an inquiry committee, constituted to probe the controversy surrounding a report by daily Dawn about a key meeting on national security, recommended the adviser’s removal over charges of leaking the report to the newspaper without due permission.

In the controversial story attributed to unnamed sources, Cyril Almeida had reported that in a high-level meeting on national security held on October 3 last year, the civilian leaders had spoken about the ‘growing diplomatic isolation’ of Pakistan for lack of action against some militant groups. Reportedly the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director general was present in the meeting attended by a number of functionaries including Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shehbaz Sharif.

The news report had whipped up a storm and while the federal government had repeatedly denied it as ‘fabricated and planted’, the top army brass had called it a breach of trust on national security.