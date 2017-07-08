Fateha for departed soul of Asim Khichi’s mother

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Fateha congregation was held here to seek blessings and endowments for the departed soul of mother of Senior Information Officer Ministry of Information Asim Khichi. Hundreds of bureaucrats, media men and people hailing from all walks of life attended the Fateha congregation and condoled with the aggrieved family.

Principal Information Officer Muhammad Saleem and other senior officials from the Ministry of Information were also present on the occasion. The participants prayed for the eternal peace and shower of blessings for the departed soul.