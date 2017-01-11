FATA to get Rs90b more after merger with KP

Peshawar

Secretary SAFRON Muhammad Shehzad Arbab Tuesday said Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) would get Rs 90 billion annual developmental budget in addition to Rs 20 billion after merger into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

He said this while addressing a one day workshop on the Reforms in FATA “A futuristic approach for economic development” arranged by the Cell for FATA Studies University of Peshawar (UoP).

He said three percent of the NFC would be additionally allocated to the development for the under privileged area, adding that reforming of FATA would lead to the consolidation of Pakistan and none of its area would then be used as safe sanctuary for the enemy of homeland.

He said the tribal “Riwaj act” would soon be enacted after approval from the parliament following which the FCR would be repealed and tribal people of the area would have access to High Court of Peshawar and Supreme Court of Pakistan.

In reply to a student‘s query Arbab said restriction of the easement rights for the tribes living on both sides of the border were imperative for long-lasting peace and effective border management.

He said due to Zarb e Azb most of the militants had fled from Pakistan to Afghanistan and there was possibility that they might come back if the border management system was not in place.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Jan in his address on this occasion said FATA was contributing 1.5 percent to the country‘s GDP, however its potential to add more to the national economy was far more than that.

He said 71 percent of the people of FATA lived below poverty line and it was imperative to bring them at par with at-least KP.

He termed merger into KP with major reforms as the major tool for long-lasting peace and development in the area.—APP