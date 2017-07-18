Fata reforms to usher new era of progress

Bajaur

Pakistan Muslim League-N MNA from Bajaur Agency Shahabuddin Khan said that the federal government is determined about the positive changes in the governance system in the tribal areas, saying that the proposed reforms package would prove a game of changer for the people of tribal areas. The MNA said this while speaking to a delegation of Fata Students Organization (FSO) lead by its central president Shaukat Aziz at his residence in Pashat Bajaur Agency.

He told the PML-N-led government is taking keen interest to replace the Frontier Crimes Regulation with a civilized and people friendly system in the tribal areas. The MNA said that Fata Reforms Package would not only overcome the problems and troubles faced by the people of tribal areas, but would further improve the socio-economic condition of the Fata.

He told the delegation that the federal government especially the Prime Minister is keen for the implementation of reforms package in the tribal areas. He said that the reforms package is in final stage and likely to be executed soon. The delegation on the occasion briefed the lawmaker about their struggle and efforts for the early implementation of reforms in the tribal areas.—APP