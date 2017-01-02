FATA reforms, Rewaj Act

Farhad Wazir

THE recent report of Committee for FATA Reforms is merely an eye-wash. Most of the proposed reforms are cosmic in nature and would not have any significant and long-term impact on the life of people living in FATA. The committee did not enlist services of any person from FATA. Sartaj Aziz, head of the committee, has expertise in foreign affairs and has no know how of political and socio-economic complexities of FATA. His old age is another impediment in carrying his responsibilities in an efficient manner.

With regard to future of FATA, the committee consulted with maliks of the respective agencies of FATA. The maliks had developed a nexus with the political administration of their respective agencies. The committee failed to devise a mechanism for receiving feedback and opinions of the common people living in FATA. The maliks’ nexus with the political administration remained a main source of people’s deprivation and exploitation in FATA.

Before 2004, when militancy was not known to FATA, most of the social and infrastructural development schemes were launched for the personal benefits of these notorious maliks. As these schemes had aimed at the personal benefits of the maliks, most of the schemes lost their initially proposed utility. Recently, FATA Secretariat, under rationalization policy, closed down many health and educational facilities as these were not constructed on merit and need basis.

In FATA, cases-both civil and criminal- are decided by Jirga. Jirga is synonymous to a bench of judges. A member of the Jirga is known as “Munsif” which means a judge. Jirga decides cases against a set of principles and traditions: the set is called Rewaj. Mostly, the maliks played the role of munsifeen and thus they significantly influenced the society. Their role as Munsifeen and their nexus with the political administration alienated a larger section of the society, particularly the youngsters. They not only disowned the maliks as their representatives but developed hatred against the maliks. The militant organizations not only recruited these youngsters but successfully translated their hatred into violence against the unholy nexus of maliks and the political administration. Many prominent maliks and officials of the political administrations of FATA’s agencies have been assassinated by these militant organizations.

The committee’s report unequivocally advocates repealing FCR and replacing it with a new “Tribal Areas Rewaj Act”. However, committee members failed to recognize that Rewaj is not a written or a codified law, rather it is a set of unwritten principles and traditions widely held and practiced by the tribesmen in administration of justice.The formal promulgation of the act might cause disappointment and unrest among those people of FATA who are pro-progress as the Rewaj Act is likely to cause the stagnation of social and human development in FATA. As the world is entering a new phase of human rights, women’s empowerment and socio-economic justice, the Rewaj is bitterly opposed to all these important factors of human development and social progress.

At national level, there are efforts for improving gender-equality and protecting the women, the Rewaj is opposed to such efforts. It treats woman as a tool for dispute settlement. In certain cases, Rewaj allows to hand over a woman of one family to another as a compensation for life loses or even physical injuries. I have not heard of a single case where a woman could have fought her case through Jirga. Rewaj is vague over the woman’s right to become a party in a case. Under the Rewaj, whatever a person leaves behind after his death solely belongs to the male members of the family. The Rewaj is, in this way, repugnant to the Constitution as well as Qura’an and Sunnah.

