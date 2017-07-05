Bajaur Agency

The federal government is committed to implement Fata reforms and the people would soon hear good news about positive changes in the tribal areas. This was stated by the Pakistan Muslim League-N lawmaker from Bajaur Agency Shahabuddin Khan while speaking to a delegation at his residence in Pashat on Tuesday. He said that the government is making all out efforts for the swift execution of Fata reforms while the process is in final stages to introduce positive changes in the current governance system in the region.—APP