FATA people soon to get portable water: Jhagra

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said that solid measures are underway to provide potable water to the people in FATA on sustainable basis. To make this possible, he added, the tube wells are being shifted ever to solar energy system on the one hand while on the other side, small dams are being constructed.

This, he stated, while talking to a high level delegation of UNDP which called on him at Governor’s House here on Thursday. Mr. Skye Christensen, Advisor to UNDP on FATA was leading the delegates while the Principal Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Sikandar Qayyum was also present on this occasion.

While referring to development initiatives in FATA, the Governor said, as per keen interest of the Prime Minister, Mr. Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, a number of projects, costing billions of rupees are under implementation in FATA wherein establishment of educational and health institutions; constructions of roads; rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure and development of industrial zones are receiving special priority.

The completion of all such projects, the Governor said, will prove of great help in bringing FATA at par with comparatively developed parts of the country. In this connection, the Governor said, constructing small dams in FATA will meet twin purposes of hydle power generation and easing un-employment problem by bringing thousands of acre land under cultivation. Meanwhile, the members of the UNDP delegation assured the Governor to extend every possible support and cooperation for implementing development projects in FATA.