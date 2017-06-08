FATA official, player appeal governor for support

Nasib Shah Shinwari

Landikotal

FATA martial art player and senior coach who will represent Pakistan in Astana world Karate championship have appealed the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for financial support to ensure their participation at the international martial art event scheduled in July, 2017 at Astana Kazakhstan.

Talking mediamen Farhad Shinwari, The Pakistan Karate Federation official coach told that he alongside Ghani Khan Shinwari from Khyber Agency would represent Pakistan in the coming world event. He said World Karate Organization (WKO) was organizing this international karate event.

The senior martial art coach said Ghani khan shinwari got 3rd position in 16th Asian Karate Championship held in South Korea Bosan last year which was also a qualifying round for this world championship in Astana.

The Martial Arts player and official appealed from the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and political Agent of Khyber Agency Khalid Mehmood to support them and provide them financial assistance as they have no sponsors to bear expenses of their travel to Astana Kazakhstan.

The Official said Qualified martial art players from Europe, Russia, Japan, Middle East, Africa, Asia, South Pacific, North America and South America will participate in this world championship.

The players from India, Bangladesh and Sri lanka did not qualify in Asian Qualifying round in Korea and it was a big achievement of a FATA player to qualify for this world championship and represent Pakistan there. He added.

Ghani Khan Shinwari said they lack facilities at FATA martial art academy in Landikotal and they were also not able to afford the travel cost to participate in Astana World Karat Championship.

The Karate Coach and player appealed the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for financial support to ensure their participation in Astana World Karate Championship. They said it will be a great opportunity for FATA player and coach to represent Pakistan at Astana and portray the soft image of the region and people.