FATA merger with KP to help curb terrorism: Imran

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said that the nation was unanimous on the merger of FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “FATA naturally seems part of the province” and there was no other option but merger, he added.

This he stated while talking to the participants of a presentation at CM House Peshawar and talking to media men during his visit to the HMC to enquire after the health of bomb blast injured.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak, PTI Central General Secretary Jehangir Tareen, Speaker KP Assembly Asad Qiaser, Provincial Ministers, Chief Secretary , Additional Chief Secretary also accompanied him.

Imran Khan said that the previous war on terror has destroyed the whole structure of tribal system that enhanced their problems. The previous system was rendered unworkable as it was to run the governance through political administration and Maliks and that was not even workable, given the ground realities. The entire nation was unanimous for the merger of FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa adding that FATA had challenges but after the merger these challenges could be overcome.

PTI Chairman said that FATA needed an overall recovery plan for the rehabilitation, reconstruction and re-installing the governance structure and bringing back the internal displaced tribals to their homeland. Had the government planed it before we would have been able to restart life with improved infrastructure, governance system and installing the whole structure of governance. He said that we have to be prepared for the new wave of terrorism. The governments, the masses, the agencies and all should be prepared for the future challenges in wake of fresh waves of terrorism.

Chief Minister Pervez Khattak said that FATA was getting Rs.50 billion annually adding that after the merger, its share would increase upto Rs. 80 to 100 billion. The federal government would continue providing Rs.100 billion annually for the infrastructure development and efficient services etc. This would continue for coming 10 years till the completion of infrastructure, services and installing the governance structure in FATA. The resources would not be a problem but the challenges would be, adding that the sooner we go for the merger the better it will be for the entire region. The extension of local government system and holding of the elections were some challenges but the sooner the better, he added. He said that the tribals were accustomed to the laws and the system of the province adding that his government was constantly working on the reforms and hoped that the merger would take place soon, he concluded.

Earlier talking during a meeting on the natural advantages of KP and the proposed investment in the Cement Industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Chief Minister House Peshawar, the Chairman PTI Imran Khan, said that the strengthening of institutions brought about transparency that had put an impact and the foreign and potential investors were taking well the transparent mechanism of the provincial government. Despite a negative propaganda of the opponents there were good talks about the good governance of KP government.

The international community was also appreciating the reforms of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa particularly the elimination of political interference in public sector institutions, upholding of merit and bringing transparency in governance.

These smart efforts should lead to the conversion of good goals through attracting and bringing mass scale investment in the province, he added. He said that the efforts should be made to achieve the targets after good governance. He said the CPEC has enhanced the strategic location of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Investment in billions was flooding to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa therefore the provincial government should plan their projects and sell them to potential investors for the benefit of the province.

The province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has natural advantages that should become the baseline for the economic stability of the province, he added. He talked about the transparency adding that because of it the quality people would come forward for quality work adding that investors normally do not wait for long, they move to areas where there was safety and security of their investment and where they can make good return of their investment.

He said that the stability of the economy of the province would automatically translate into mass scale employment opportunities for the jobless adding that zero level tolerance to corruption in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has made big difference and declared it a sign for constant flow of investment, he added.