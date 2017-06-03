FATA merger into KP to be feather in PML-N cap: Nisar

Cell sets up in Bajaur for restoration of blocked CNICs

Islamabad

Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Friday said reforms and decision regarding merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) was an achievement of present government and it would be taken to its logical conclusion. He was talking to Advisor to Prime Minister and Provincial President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Engr Ameer Muqam, who called on him here.

The minister said maintenance of law and order in KP and socio-economic development of people were among the foremost priorities of government. He said efforts and role of federal government for past four years towards security of the province, political stability and development is a clear manifestation that journey to development can only be ensured through practical steps and not through mere slogans and claims. The two leaders discussed overall situation of the country, especially the politics in KP, development projects in province and FATA reforms. Chaudhry Nisar underlined need for proactive role of party workers towards highlighting and resolution of real issues of people of the province.

The minister said he would visit Peshawar in next few days and future strategy would be formulated in consultation with party leadership.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Peshawar that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra on Friday said Federal Government is taking measures to bring Federally Administrated Tribal Areas (FATA) at par with developed areas. Talking to Member National Assembly from South Waziristan Agency Ghalib Khan who called on him here at Governor House, he said that billions of rupees’ development projects in health, education, agriculture sectors and provision of drinking water are in process in FATA.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Tahir Zafar Abbasi has given one month time to 3,800 people for verification of their data for unblocking of their blocked CNICs.—APP