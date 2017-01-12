FATA has potential of producing 20 trillion cubic feet gas

Peshawar

On the instruction of Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra 2D seismic survey of 15 blocks of oil and gas in FATA has been completed which has the potential of producing 20 trillion cubic feet of gas. It will generate job opportunities to local people of FATA as well.

Governor has directed the concerned officials of FATA secretariat to be in coordination with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL) to further improve the production of oil and gas exploration in FATA.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high level meeting regarding exploration of oil and gas in FATA. Besides others Additional Chief Secretary FATA Fida Wazir, Chief Executive Raziuddin Razi, Director Oil and Gas FATA Azhar Mehboob, Senior Executive Administration Engr. Sheikh Amin Jan and GM Reservoir Sadaqat Syed were also present in the meeting.

In the meeting Chief Executive Raziuddin Razi gave a detailed presentation about exploration of Blocks lying in FATA and FRs.

Director Oil and Gas FATA Azhar Mehboob apprised the Governor about the ongoing developmental schemes in FATA. It was mentioned in the meeting that 4.5 billion rupees has been invested for conducting 2D seismic survey in 15 blocks. Out of 15 blocks 5 blocks that are Latamber, Tirah, Orakzai, Wali and Baska are in the process of completion and it has created jobs for the local people of FATA.

Furthermore, Governor said that with utmost struggle the concerned officials can increase the production of Oil and Gas in FATA which can change the fate of the people of FATA.—APP