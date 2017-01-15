FATA anti-polio campaign from tomorrow

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Three days anti-polio campaign in FATA starts on Monday. Active campaign will continue for three days from Monday January 16, 2017 to Wednesday January 19, 2017, followed by catch up of missed children, under the supervision and security provided by political agents, commissioners and security forces. In the entire FATA and Frontier Regions, 1029179 children below the age of 5 years will be vaccinated by 4125 teams, comprising 3668 mobile teams, 326 fixed teams and 131 transit teams.

The campaign is focused on reaching and vaccinating every child for ultimate polio eradication. In a recently held FATA Task Force Meeting at Governor House, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said “FATA is almost polio free and by ensuring high quality campaigns and reaching out to each and every child across the agencies will make eradication a reality.”