FATA agri sector revival on cards

Reforms’ bill to be presented in NA session: Muqam

Islamabad

FATA Agriculture Department has launched a number of schemes to revive farming and agriculture sector in FATA. Sources of FATA Agriculture department said that seeds of wheat, maize and other crops had been distributed free of cost among farmers of the area, Radio Pakistan reported.

Saplings of fruit trees had also been distributed among the tribesmen, they added. Eighty tunnel farms have been handed over to local farmers. The sources said 876 deserted orchards had been restored besides establishing new orchards on about 1775 acres.

Meanwhile, Advisor to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam, on Tuesday said the Prime Minister has directed Law Ministry to draft FATA reforms’ amendment bill for its passage from National Assembly. Talking to a parliamentary delegation from FATA led by MNA Shah Gee Gul Afridi and MNA Shahbudin here said the bill would be presented in upcoming NA session. Deputy Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi was also present on the occasion.

He said FATA reforms has been initiated on the desire of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and will take it to the logical end. He said there should be no worry among the tribesmen about it implementation. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is himself initiator of historic FATA reforms meant to change the socio-economic life of tribal people and brining them in mainstream.

Amir Muqam and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi said that PML-N would represent the FATA people and would bring FATA reforms as per their desire. They reiterated to implement FATA reform in toto.—APP