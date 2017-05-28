Fasting all about inner purification: President, PM

Islamabad

President Mamnoon Hussain felicitated the nation and Muslim world on the onset of holy month of Ramzan, saying that besides bringing the believers closer to Allah, fasting was a sources of social reformation as well as social development.

In his message on the beginning of holy month of Ramzan (1438 Hijri), the President hoped said that worship in Islam causes the spiritual purification but prayer, fasting, Hajj and Zakat were also beneficial for people’s training as well as the welfare of the society.

“However, fasting is the only worship that has no external aspect as it was the matter only between Allah and the worshipper,” he said. He said through this system of worship, Allah wanted to inculcate in humans the characteristics of selflessness, sincerity and discipline which bring progress to the societies caught up by greed, materialism and anarchy.

President Mamnoon said we should pass this holy month of Ramzan with the passion by taking care of poor and meek people to make them self-reliant. The believers should also strive to guide the betrayed people besides praying for their rectification, he added.

The president also called for special prayers for protection and betterment of the soldiers fighting the forces spreading anarchy and lawlessness in the country. President Mamnoon also prayed that this holy month of Ramzan becomes a source of blessing for Pakistan, Muslim Ummah as well as the whole world.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has extended his greetings to the Muslims on the onset of the holy month of Ramazan and urged his countrymen to inculcate in them the characteristics of unity, tolerance, sincerity and human respect to fight the negative mindset.

The prime minister, in his message to the nation on the beginning of the holy month, said fasting was not just merely meant to stay hungry or thirsty rather it was all about inner purification. He urged the people to make special arrangements during the month to assist the poor and deserving people living in their surroundings.

He thanked Allah Almighty for bestowing him another opportunity to get blessings of the holy month and prayed for recurrence of such happenings throughout everyone’s life. The prime minister said fasting was not only an act of worship rather it was a way of life meant to bring righteousness and discipline.

He said,”In light of Allah’s directives, the believer keeps him away from consuming everything during the holy month, which otherwise is permissible. Such a training is meant to make the worshippers strong and steadfast to enable them fight all challenges in their lives.”

The prime minister said fasting also taught to fight the social evils and develop the society as a healthy, pure and loving. He said during the holy month, Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him) used to spend generously to support the needy and deserving people, so all should also follow the very role model.—APP