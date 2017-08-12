Fasting is good for health

Fasting is a practice of abstaining from food and drink for a specific period of time, whether it is a few hours, a whole day, or even longer. Fasting is frequently associated with repentance. It is a way of outwardly expressing the inner quality of repentance. Fasting should always be God-centred, not self-centred.

Only then does God see it as a reflection of the inner quality of repentance and obedience. When you fast, do not be like the hypocrites with a sad countenance. They disfigure their faces that they may appear to men to be fasting. But when you fast, anoint your head and wash your face, so that you do not appear to men to be fasting but to your eternal Father who is in heaven.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

