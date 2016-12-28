Fast-track work underway on Bhara Kahu Housing Scheme: Durrani

City Reporter

Minister for Housing and Works, Akram Khan Durrani on Tuesday said that work on Bhara Kahu Housing Scheme was underway on fast track basis and Capital Development Authority (CDA) has also issued No Objection Certificate (NOC) for 1500 Kanal land in Zone D.

In a meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works presided over by Senator Maulana Tanveer ul Haq Thanvi, the minister, said that 3200 members have been issued allotment letters while three owners of land have submitted their offers after advertisement for 20000 kanal of land.

He said that agreement would be soon reached with owner of Green Tree Company and the land was being acquired at lower rates.

The minister was responding to a starred question No.109 asked by Senator Syed Tahir Hussain Mashhahid referred by the House in the sitting of the Senate on November 25, 2016.

The Senate Body also took up the issue about ensuring timely payment of utility bills in respect of official residence of Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate. It was also briefed regarding apartment scheme in partnership with EHFPRO Company on joint venture basis in sector G-13.