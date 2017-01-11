Amna Bint e Nadeem

Islamabad

Fashion is a soul of every style, especially in clothing, footwear, accessories, makeup, etc. It is dynamic, changing in subtle or dramatic ways. Throughout history, fashion has been a means of identifying an era and making a reasonable determination of individual social status and personality. Although social pressures influence style choices, personal fashion decisions are a matter of self-esteem and individual comfort. In “Hamlet,” William Shakespeare said, “Apparel oft proclaims man.”

In Pakistan, fashion spreads widely. Nowadays a lot of fashion shows are going viral. People keep an eye on what is trending and what is outdated. They are very particular about their casual, formal and business wear. They want to be the part of the fashion race to look graceful and presentable in society.

Fashion designing is the most earning profession. Now most of the designers design clothes which are also available online. Pakistani Fashion Week is the most famous and gained attention with their latest versatile collection. It provides a platform to the new designers. Now days such kind of fashion is not according to Islamic values but I am happy to tell that the most of the designers took a step for Muslim clothing very seriously. They opened boutique selling Muslim clothing.