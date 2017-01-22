Faruqui spells out dual role of Ombudsman office

Khalid Butt

LAHORE

Federal Ombudsman, Salman Faruqui has spelled out the vital role of his institution in an illuminating address to the members of CPNE here on Saturday.

Mr. Faruqui, was speaking as a guest of honor at a local hotel in a largely attended reception hosted by Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors.

Both its Chairman, Mr. Zia Shahid and Secretary General, Ejaz-ul-Haq, welcomed and introduced the chief guest, a versatile, senior most bureaucrat, with a long and remarkable career as a distinguished civil servant who served under various regimes with notable success.

The institution of Federal Ombudsman has been transformed during 2013-2016. It is not only playing its role as grievance redress forum but also as a mechanism for improving governance. The initiatives in different areas of the institution introduced during the period are summarized as follows; Soon after his appointment as Federal Ombudsman, Mr. M. Salman Faruqui proposed fundamental reforms in the laws administered by five federal ombudsman to make them more independent effective and to extend their jurisdiction after extensive consultations. As a result Federal Ombudsman Institutional Reforms Act was promulgated in March 2013.

Its main features are timeline fixed to expedite redressal of complaints (60 days), review (45 days) and representation to the President (90 days). Earlier the process took 6 months to years.

301,392 complaints (in addition to 46,657 informally decided) redressed during the last 36 months (Mr. Faruqui was suffering from cancer, and remained on sick leave for 2 months), against a total 46,340 during the previous 30 years.

* Highest ever number of complaints (94,000) were redressed in a year, during 2016

* More than 80% of complaints redressed though time-consuming mediation.

* Less than 1% representations to the President against our findings; 90% of findings were upheld – lowest record against Ombudsman’s decisions. All findings redressed within 60 days during 2014, with zero pendency. Backlog of 75,000 complaints inherited in 2013 also redressed. Earlier, it would take several months to years to redress complaints.

Instant disposal of complaints within agencies introduced in 206. Complaints redressed within 5 days through the Instant Redressal System (183 Grievance Officer Liaison Officer notified). Swift disposal of complaints introduced in 206 Investigating Officers of Federal Ombudsman now hear and decide complaints taken in 25 days.

Instant disposal of complaints lodged by overseas Pakistanis at Facilitation Desks set up at 8 international airports in the country. These desks function round-the-clock. Grievance Liaison Officers appointed in 40 dealing agencies to resolve complaints of overseas Pakistanis within 45 days.

Speedy disposal of complaints by trade and industry: Facilitation Desk set up at FPCCI Headquarters. 5 Grievance Commissioners appointed to hear and decide their complaints in the Federal Capital, and four provincial headquarters.

For the first time Investigating Officers selected through advertisement and external selection committee. Their level was raised to retired Federal Secretary or Additional Secretary and equivalent in the judiciary and armed forces, to mediate and promptly decide complaints. Consequently findings being promptly implemented and lowest number of representations against their findings.

Monthly disposal of complaints by an investigating officer raised to an average of 102 against 36.5 earlier.

Facility of hearing complaints from abroad and far flung areas introduced through Skype and video conferencing.

Interface with agencies in progress to introduce paperless communications, to save time for two-way communication regarding complaints.

Dedicated phone lines 1055 for general complaints and 1056 for complaints by an on behalf of children established.

Complaints updated through SMS issued informing registration of complaint, date, time and place of hearing, and decision (relief provided or rejected).

Complaints and agencies updated through state-of-the-art Complaints Management Information System.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan reposed confidence in Federal Ombudsman and ordered studies of root causes of mal-administrations in prisons and police stations (provincial subjects) and also directed that Federal Ombudsman formulate and enforce standards of good administration in federal agencies.

Committees comprising of eminent members of civil society including professionals and experts have been constituted to carry out extensive research and propose standards of administrations. Reports were submitted on prisons, police stations, federal government’s procurement system, pension system, National savings Organization, EOBI, Highway security, PIMS, vaccination system, timeline for issue of passports, affordability and availability of life saving drugs, regulatory regime , post-retirement benefits of government servants, training for the 21st century, SLIC, NADRA, CDA, Post Office and Pakistan Railways.

New Regional Offices of Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat were opened in Hyderabad, Swat, Hub, Gujranwala and Bahawalpur to facilitate complainants.

An independent survey carried out under the auspices of the World Bank of the working of the institution of the Federal Ombudsman (2013-2015), with a large sample size, has shown that 89% of complaints rated the performance of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat as good or very good. The report appraised the institution as one of the most efficient in the country.

At the international level, the stature of Federal Ombudsman has increased remarkably, as Mr. Faruqui was not only elected as President, Asian Region of the International Ombudsman Institute (IOI), but was also elected as the President of the Asian Ombudsman Association (AOA). No Ombudsman has ever held two positions simultaneously.