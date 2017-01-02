Farrell flies as Saracens down Leicester

London

England star Owen Farrell scored all 16 points as Saracens won 16-12 at Leicester in the English Premiership on Sunday to tighten their grip on second place.

The fly-half kicked 11 points and scored the only try of the afternoon as Saracens came from 9-6 down to win at Welford Road.

Leicester fly-half Owen Williams kicked all of the hosts’ points.

“We are chuffed to bits to come here and win where they have not lost this season,” said Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall.

“Not everything in our game was perfect—far from it. But what was tremendous was the fight we had and the effort we showed all the way through the game.

“Our defensive effort was extraordinary. We had to win without a platform because our scrum today was poor. To get a result without a scrum is tough.”

Defending champions Saracens sit a point below leaders Wasps, who won 34-30 at Newcastle on Friday.

Saracens were missing injured England lock George Kruis, but they recalled wing Chris Ashton after he made a try-scoring return from suspension as a replacement against Newcastle.

Leicester welcomed back their England trident of Ben Youngs, Tom Youngs and Dan Cole, while Freddie Burns started in the unfamiliar position of full-back.—AFP