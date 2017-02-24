Farooq Zameer to be laid to rest today

Staff Reporter

Veteran film and TV artiste Farooq Zameer, who died on Thursday after a prolonged illness, will be laid to rest on Saturday at Ali View Park Graveyard.

His two sons and a daughter will reach here from the USA on Saturday morning to join the funeral prayers of their father while his youngest son, Fahad, is Squadron Leader in the Pakistan Air Force, and wife, Mehwish, is an interior designer. Meanwhile, film and Tv artistes Irfan Khosat, Qavi Khan, Abid Ali, Azma Gillani, Mavra Hussain, Jarar Rizvi, Samina Pirzada and others expressed a deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Farooq Zameer.