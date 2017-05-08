Farooq vows to eradicate corruption

Mirpur

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Sunday reiterated his government’s resolve to eliminate corruption from its roots in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. He was taking to a delegation of Central Bar Association which called on him here. The lawyers apprised the Prime Minister of their long standing problems with the demand for their early resolution.

He assured the lawyers that their issues would be resolved accordingly. The Prime Minister said that welfare of the lawyer’s community was one of the top priorities of his government. “A grant will be allocated for the medical treatment of the lawyers in

upcoming budget, the salaries of public prosecutors will be raised, other facilities like cafeteria, furniture, Photostats, phone and fax would also be provided for the Bar. The prime minister further said that eliminating corruption was a big challenge for his government, but he was determined to fight it.

He observed that previous government failed to deliver because of bad governance and corruption. “PML-N has a clear road map of eliminating corruption and establishing good governance for which people of AJK gave us huge mandate in the elections,” he said. Haider said the government had enough funds to explore the tourism and hydroelectric potential of the state to create jobs for the local youth.—APP