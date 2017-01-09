Farooq Sattar pledges to restore Karachi’s beauty

Staff Reporter

While the MQM Pakistan leader Dr Farooq Sattar pledged Sunday to turn Karachi into a beautiful city, senator Saeed Ghani at a separate press conference hours later displayed anti-climax by announcing that several persons from MQM, Pak Sarazameen Party and PTI have joined the PPP.

This obviously was something dramatic and inconceivable for PPP never really had its hold on Karachi since 1970. But today the senator from Karachi alongwith Rashid Rabbani and others, claimed at a press conference several of the PTI, MQM Pakistan and PSP activists had joined the PPP. He promised to produce astonishing results in next polls from Karachi, claiming that Karachi too would not be stronghold of the Peoples Party.

Whether that would really happen can only be called over-optimism at this time, but time changed without alert for history has its own dynamics.

Farooq Sattar said that he will pick up choice union councils and develop these for the comfort and convenience of the general public, which had been suffering badly(since the last 8 years of PPP rule). He said he and his party were determined to change the face of Karachi like the MQM had done before in the advent of this century from 2005 to 2010.

However the differences within the MQM has generated interesting situation. All those political parties who had been routed out of existence in polls since 1987, are trying hard to have a foothold in Karachi, thinking that MQM in-fight had created gaps for them.