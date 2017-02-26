Farooq Abdullah’s statement termed election stunt

Srinagar

The All Parties Hurriyet Conference while commenting on Dr Farooq Abdullah’s pro-Mujahideen statement has said that the assertions made by the former puppet chief minister are aimed at befooling the people of Kashmir.

APHC spokesman Ayaz Akbar in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “It is only election stunt. He has given various statements against Mujahideen in the past but now has changed his language. We don’t take his statements seriously.” He said that politicians like Farooq “can go to any extend in the lust of the power and by issuing such statements”.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), Shabbir Ahmad Shah has said National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah is habitual of making such remarks when out of power. Shabbir Ahmad Shah in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “If Farooq Abdullah gets power, he will again speak his bombing language.—KMS