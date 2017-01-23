Farming organic food

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

Agriculture and environmental experts believe that conventional farming and food production practices are creating serious environmental and public health problems and challenges in the country. Among these are explosion of toxic algae blooms in sensitive waterways, cancer-causing pesticides on foods we feed our children, rapid spread of antibiotic-resistant superbugs, and of course contaminated drinking water, all courtesy of corporate agri-businesses. Though we all believe that organic food is better for our health, and organic farming is better for our environment but adopting these practices country-wide is what matters. Federal and provincial governments must provide farmers/growers with technical assistance to help them transition to organic growth, coupled with invest in more science and research to ensure that organic and transitioning farmers are armed with high yielding, regionally adapted seeds, designed with organic systems in mind. The PARC and NARC should jump into action and launch projects and schemes which must benefit the growers throughout the country and for this experts and other manpower be hired from all over Pakistan, instead of concentrating in a few districts and Islamabad.