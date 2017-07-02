Farming community welfare

There can be no two opinions with regard to Pakistan being an agrarian country and its soil is exceptionally rich and there exists tremendous potential in farming segment which should be used to the maximum extent possible to boost the national economy. It is also a fact that the development and welfare of the farming community is the first priority of the Punjab government as prosperous farmers are assurance to a developed Pakistan. In view of this, provincial govt continues taking steps to provide relief as much as possible to the farmers in close consultation with them.

According to the reports in the newspapers, Provincial Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif quite rightly emphatically told a delegation of party leaders that agricultural sector is of paramount importance in national economy and as such development of this vital sector at sustainable basis is our mission, each conceivable resource or promotion of agriculture is being utilized and steps duly being taken on a priority basis for prosperity of small farmers and it is need of the hour to modernize agriculture sector on most recent patterns to make farmers well-off.

As a yet another quite appreciable step forward in the right direction, the Chief Minister said the provincial government has now decided to pay sales tax, totalling more than Rs 6 billion, on agricultural tube wells for improving living standard of small cultivators as it is our responsibility to keep on taking administrative and financial steps for well-being and welfare of the farming community. The reports also quoted the chief minister as saying that every penny of the Kissan Package, worth billions of rupees, is being disbursed for welfare of cultivators and increasing per acre productivity in the province.

Needless to mention here that the farmers throughout the province which work hard day and night and produce wheat, cotton, rice, sugarcane and other crops which we eat and also export to earn precious foreign exchange for the country. As a matter of fact, more and more steps should continue to be taken every now and then for prosperity, well-being and welfare of the farming community to pay back their debt on us and this is what the provincial government is doing continuously under the direction of the chief minister.

EM ZEE RIFAT

Lahore

