Farmers’ woes

The farmers are playing a key role is strengthening the economy of the country, but unfortunately, they have remained a neglected lot with no meaningful relief whatsoever. Recently, the farmers protested and chanted slogans against the government that had failed miserably to bring reforms for the betterment of the farmer’s community. They demanded government to lift the sales tax on agriculture and a revision in the prices of all agriculture products. It is indeed puzzling that why teargas and water cannons were used to disperse them by the police while they were raising voice about their rights and demands. Sadly, a large number of farmers were also taken into custody and many were wounded. Shockingly, relief plans for farmers are always presented in the budget but none of them are implemented. Therefore, the agriculture minister is requested to take serious measures to facilitate the farmers in order to strengthen the country’s agriculture sector.

MISBAH HAROON

Karachi

Related