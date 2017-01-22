Farmers urged to focus on fish farming

Multan

Assistant Director Fisheries Department Chaudhary Ibrar on Saturday urged farmers to pay focus on fish farming as it is highly profitable business. A total expense on one acre fish farming was nearly Rs 90,000, including digging cost of soil, he said and added properly managed farm helped to generate profit from Rs 200,000 to Rs 220,000. Ibrar said the department provided technical consultation free and also prepare feasibility report for farmers to get loans from banks. The fish farming business was almost risk-free as there was not any disease to affect the farms, he said and added only care could help generate good profit and margins. He said the fisheries department would provide all possible services to farmers which would also improve financial status of farmers.—APP