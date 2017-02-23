Farmers laud govt initiatives to promote olive cultivation

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Anjuman Kashtkaran Punjab (AKP) has appreciated the Punjab Agriculture Department initiative to promote cultivation of olive crop. AKP President Rana Iftikhar Muhammad said here on Monday that plans for setting up of ‘Olive Valley’ is among the best efforts of the Agriculture Department. He said that suitable areas for cultivation of olive have been identified by the government and private organisations. He said that Lahore and surrounding areas, Multan, Bahawalpur, Layyah, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Jang, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Simli and Chakwal have been declared suitable areas for cultivation of olive. He said that in Potohar Valley an ambitious government scheme is being launched to create ‘Olive Valley’ on 50,000 acres of land, over the next five years. He said that Olive trees begin their productive life at three to five years of age in general and, as previously mentioned, can continue fruiting for literally hundreds of years. He said that 50-60 maunds per acre production of olive has been recorded from its best varieties. He said that the valleys of Azad Kashmir, Malakand, Swat, Dir, Chitral, Landi Kotal, Dara Adam Khel and Pak/Afghan border region valleys in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.