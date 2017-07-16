Farmers hail urea sales

Farmer’s community has welcomed the Fertilizer Manufacturers decision to resume sales of Urea after government gave assurance to issue subsidy notification within 10 days. Urea sales were stopped as government’s concerned ministries were reluctant to issue notification for disbursement of newly announced subsidy in 2017-18 budgets. Government intervention was necessary to dissolve this crisis to avoid serious consequences in terms of low agriculture yield and poor quality of crops. June/July are considered being a peak season for best utilization of Urea for better agricultural output.

It is a fact that Pakistan’s fertilizer industry plays a key role in terms of input for our agriculture sector – the driving force behind the national economy. The agricultural sector generates 24% of the country’s GDP and 65% of foreign exchange earnings through exports, while it provides employment to over 50% of the employed labour force and also ensures food security for the country

The new budget has also promised great benefits, however, the optimum benefits of these incentives would not reach the deserving communities in the agricultural sector if the government will not devise effective mechanism to directly pass on the subsidy benefit to farmer community without involving the fertilizer industry. Previously announced subsidy faced serious setback after 20bn worth of claims are still stuck in government cumbersome verification process and fertilizer industry is facing the pinch in the form of financial hardship. If delays and undue hiccups in processes like these would happen without considering the suggestions of the industry-experts and stakeholders, the real value and advantages of regulatory support cannot be derived. So, in this time of need, the government and fertilizer manufacturers need to cooperate and work closely in a manner that puts the farmers, the industry and the government in a win-win situation, where each party benefits simultaneously without harming the interests of each other.

AMMAR MUZAFFAR

Karachi

