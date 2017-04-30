Meem Zay Rifat

Lahore

Wheat procurement campaign was due to commence in Punjab’s wheat growing areas from April 15, 2017 with the supply of gunny bags to the farmers for bringing their produce to their nearest procurement centres. Procurement target was accordingly fixed by the provincial government initially at four million metric tons and huge allocation of Rs 130 billion had also been provided. Somehow, wheat procurement campaign could not start as per announcement by Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif as reportedly harvesting of wheat had not all that completed and supply of gunny bags had not commenced. There was no official announcement from any quarter that supply of gunny bags will now start on this or that date as a result of which the farmers had started protesting here and there against non-supply of gunny bags.

There is no doubt that the Chief Minister has the welfare of the farmers nearest to his heart and taking adequate measures like provision of interest free loans to small farmers for their economic well-being. Attention of the worthy Chief Minister is being drawn, through these few lines, towards reports which have been appearing in the newspapers during last couple of days. These reports said that the farmers are being forced to offer their wheat produce at Rs 1100 instead fixed supporting price of Rs 1300 for 40 kilograms, farmers were demanding gunny bags, so on and so forth. The Chief Minister had not only designated the Ministers and others for supervision of the wheat procurement campaign in their assigned districts to ensure farmers get their due right and no injustice in any manner is done to them, but also announced he will personally be monitoring the campaign. Chief Minister may take due notice of the farmers’ grievances and complaints, briefly mentioned above, and set things right at earliest by taking those at fault to task. Similarly, officially it should be announced whether the supply of gunny bags has started or otherwise when the farmers will be given the gunny bags for their information.