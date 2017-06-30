Farmers advised to drain out rainwater from cotton fields

Staff Reporter

Multan

Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan Director Dr Zahid Mahmood on Thursday advised farmers to drain out rainwater from their cotton fields within 24 hours after rain.

Cotton was a sensitive crop and its roots would be unable to breathe and absorb food in case of presence of rainwater in the field for over 24 hours and it may cause plant’s death, Dr Zahid said in a statement on Thursday.

The rainwater should be drained into empty fields and farmers should also pay attention to removing weeds and must perform hoeing after rain, he said.

The weeds that were not removed by hoeing should be removed by hands, he said, adding that weeds served as habitat for enemy pests and could cause 30-40 per cent production loss by sharing resources meant for cotton plants. Dr Zahid said farmers should perform pest scouting twice a week and apply spray only after consulting agriculture officials.